Tourism Ministry organizes adventure trekking training courses in Ladakh

Following the vision of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of development of tourism in Ladakh and under the leadership of Union Minister of State for Tourism & Culture (Independent Charge) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel, the Indian Institute of Skiing & Mountaineering (IISM) Gulmarg, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India in association with Indian Institute of Travel & Tourism Management (IITTM) an autonomous body under the Ministry of Tourism has organised an Adventure Tourism Training Courses in Trekking.

The first of its kind in the region, this 10 days training course trains local youth in various aspects of mountain trekking and also gives them hands-on experience. Over 30 local youth enrolled in the first batch which started on 24th September 2019. Approximately 90 local youth will be trained in three batches.

The training programs will be completed by 12th October 2019. The trekking programme starts with a briefing and the participants cover places like Spithuk, Then, Zinchen, Rumbak, Stok la Base, Stock within 10 days and will return to Leh. This training program is aimed at developing the basic skills of Trekking in the youth who can later use these skills for becoming guides or entrepreneurs in the future.

