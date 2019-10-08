International Development News
Brazil environment agencies collect 100 tonnes of oil from northeastern coastline

Reuters Brasilia
Updated: 08-10-2019 00:30 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles said on Monday that environmental agencies had collected more than 100 tonnes of oil from the country's northeastern coastline since Sept. 2, according to a Twitter post.

Oil has been found on scores of beaches across Brazil's northeast in recent weeks. State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, said tests had shown the oil does not come from Brazil, but its origin remains unknown.

COUNTRY : Brazil
