Skilling, reskilling key to navigate tech changes at workplace: Experts

Skilling and reskilling will help employees navigate through the technological changes taking place across industries and workplaces, according to human resource experts. Technological development, including blockchain, artificial intelligence, data science, and machine learning, are bringing major changes across industries. Skilling and reskilling will help train employees for the future, Sripada Chandrasekhar, Professor (OB & Strategic Human Capital) at Indian School of Business said.

He was speaking at a conference on 'Future of work: Navigating the Change' organized by Adani Institute of Infrastructure over the weekend here. "While these changes might lead to the extinction of some jobs, they will also produce many new kind of jobs in the field of the green economy, governance for digital society, among others, which don't exist currently," he said.

Sanjay Kotha, Joint President, and Group CIO at Adani Group, said the progress in technology will lead to artificial intelligence-powered robots working together with humans, and digital dexterity will become very important. The increasing use of machines will also change the role of human resources personnel and can help in eliminating human biases, according to various participants.

"There are rapid changes taking place in workplaces and the objective behind organizing the conference was to get diverse views from across the industries on how to handle the changes and address issues, including human emotions, in the age of machines," Devang Desai, Dean of Adani Institue of Infrastructure said.

