Five Pillars Capital is proud to announce its iconic new development "The Heathrow Skyline".

With a senior management team that has an unprecedented track record in construction and developments, Five Pillars Capital has been formed by both property and finance professionals looking to make a difference in the way we live.

The Heathrow Skyline is a mixed-use residential and commercial scheme consisting of 197 one and two-bedroom luxury apartments, the scheme will also consist of co-working offices, retail units, café, restaurant, bar and gymnasium. Residents will have access to secure gated underground parking and a breath-taking landscaped winter garden for exclusive use for the residents.

"This is a real bench-mark project for Southall and Five Pillars Capital, we appointed Juttla Architects as they have an outstanding track record in design, planning and policy in the Borough of Hillingdon and have successfully delivered substantial planning on sites such as Hyatt Place which is a few hundred meters from our site. We believe in Southall and with the Heathrow expansion and Crossrail into Southall we have seen tremendous growth in the area and believe prices and demand are set to continue to rise in the future," says Jag Sekhon CEO

"Southall has seen sustained growth, Galaxy Real Estate has seen prices rise by 10.3% over the last 12 months and the company sales are up 16% compared to Q3 2018. The demand for housing is ever increasing hence why major housebuilders such as Berkeley Homes, Redrow & Montreux are developing in Southall. Five Pillars Capital are offering homeowners something unique and have really distinguished themselves in the market by offering worth one such example is by not cutting on square footage, for example, a one-bedroom apartment in Heathrow Skyline will be 764 sq ft, compared to a other housebuilders whose one-bedrooms are between 411sq ft and 550 sq ft, this demonstrates that the company is driven by quality and giving residents total lifestyle comfort and amenities," says Raj Grover Investment Director for Two Time Award Winning Galaxy Real Estate.

"With over £70bn in economic benefits, 60,000 new jobs, 31% increase in house prices both the Heathrow expansion and Cross rail have truly made Southall a prime London hotspot and we have seen both UK and overseas investors flocking to Southall," says Davinder Sehra Chief Investment Officer.

