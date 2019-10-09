Forevermark Launches Its Flagship Store With Fortofino in Chandigarh

Forevermark, the diamond brand from the De Beers Group, opens its flagship store in partnership with Fortofino, a jewelry brand for every occasion. This is the first Forevermark store in the city, which exclusively retails Forevermark diamonds in a wide variety of elegant cuts, designer jewelry and loose diamonds.

Forevermark withholds the promise of transparency, trust and a high level of confidence, which the patrons of Chandigarh strongly deserve when buying diamonds. The brand provides the world's most carefully selected natural diamonds, each with its unique inscription number to guarantee the most beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced diamonds.

Adorned with beautiful Forevermark jewelry film star Sonali Bendre, said, "It is truly an honor to associate with Forevermark and Fortofino to launch their first exclusive boutique in Chandigarh. Knowing that each Forevermark diamond is inscribed with a unique identification number, is natural, hand-selected and comes with a promise of being beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced makes me feel extra special to wear this beautiful piece of jewelry today."

Highlighting the partnership, Mr. Sanjeev Talla, CMD, Fortofino said, "It is our privilege to be associated with a brand like Forevermark and launch their first boutique with us here in Chandigarh. Forevermark is a trustworthy brand that provides you with the most genuine and beautiful diamonds. Using Forevermark diamonds in our designs not only enhances the jewelry but also increases our credibility with our customers. This is a huge milestone for us to achieve along with Forevermark and we look forward to many more such associations."

Sachin Jain, President, Forevermark said, "Chandigarh consumers are extremely aware of luxury and the value that diamonds hold in their life. However, when it comes to jewelry shopping, trust & quality are always a factor and that is why, I invite all consumers to visit this exclusive Forevermark flagship store where they can be assured of buying only the world's best natural diamonds which comes with a strong heritage of 130 years from the De Beers Group. We are proud to associate with Fortofino and launch the very first boutique in Chandigarh. The beauty of the association is that we share similar brand value and ethos. We aim to provide customers a modern retail experience by displaying the most beautiful diamonds the brand has to offer."

The store houses all the exquisite Forevermark collections including the Black Label Collection, Tribute, Half carat Collection and Twogether Collection to name a few. Apart from jewelry displays, the store offers unique interactive experiences for the customers including a diamond gaming screen. Visit the store at Ground Floor, SCO No 186-188, Sector 17-C, Chandigarh or call 01722725111 for further details.

Forevermark diamonds are the world's most carefully selected diamonds. Each Forevermark diamond undergoes a journey of rigorous selection and bears a unique inscription at its heart, which is an assurance that every Forevermark diamond is beautiful, rare and responsibly sourced. Less than 1% of the world's diamonds are worthy of this inscription which is a promise that the diamond has been carefully selected to meet Forevermark's standards of quality and integrity. For details on Forevermark, visit www.forevermark.comor call 1800 2102121.

