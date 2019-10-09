Lead futures dip on soft demand

Lead prices fell by 70 paise to Rs 155.25 per kg in futures market on Wednesday as speculators cut bets on low demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in October fell by 70 paise, or 0.45 per cent, to Rs 155.25 per kg in a business turnover of 1,897 lots.

The metal for delivery in November shed 65 paise, or 0.42 per cent, to Rs 155.85 per kg in 28 lots. Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants owing to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly influenced lead prices at futures trade.

