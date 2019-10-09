India's leading business families invest in NeuroLeap

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Oct 09 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Rajashree Birla, Chairperson, Aditya Birla centre for community initiatives & rural development and Sminu Jindal, MD, Jindal Saw & Founder Chairperson, Svayam, have picked up stakes in NeuroLeap, a brain enhancement & mental health venture, founded by Kumaar Bagrodia, for an undisclosed amount. Bagrodia is an Oxford-educated entrepreneur & BCI pro based in Mumbai. NeuroLeap uses advanced BCI Brain-Computer Interface technology to safely understand brain activity and help it perform at optimum potential; completely non-invasively, without using any medication and with zero side effects. At its centres in Mumbai & New Delhi, NeuroLeap has successfully delivered brain enhancement for various areas like attention, executive function, calmness, sleep, memory and emotional health for people from all walks of life, across age groups who may or may not have any mental disorders. It has been successfully treating people with severe mental health conditions such as anxiety, clinical depression, insomnia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder - ADHD, dyslexia, autism, addiction, eating disorders, migraine, and tinnitus, among others.

The science is evidence-based & the technology backed by NASA, DARPA, the US Army, Navy, Airforce, US National Institute of Health and relevant parts are US FDA registered. NeuroLeap has now successfully developed India specific know-how across different mental health disorders. IIT has also signed MoU with NeuroLeap for promoting research in BCI technology for neuroenhancement. "NeuroLeap is the leading company in India offering advanced neurotechnology based brain assessment and improvement", said Prof Vinod Prasad, Dean Industry Collaboration, IIT Palakkad.

"...Congratulations to Kumaar Bagrodia for fronting NeuroLeap; it is indeed cutting edge...I believe NeuroLeap will help fill in the void, provide relief pan India. I wish Kumaar every success every step of the way", said Padma Bhushan awardee Rajashree Birla. "NeuroLeap is successfully delivering better brain outcomes. Bagrodia is a visionary entrepreneur and is steadily building the future of mental health and wellness in India. I'm happy to invest in the venture which is leveraging innovative technology for a more advanced way to understand the brain and safely enhance it without pharma or medical interventions", said Jindal.

India faces severe challenges in the area of mental health. A WHO study expects 20 per cent of the Indian population to be affected by next year and an ASSOCHAM survey shows that 42.5 per cent of corporate employees in India suffers from depression or general anxiety. The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind has earlier said that India faces a possible mental health epidemic and called for a national mission to deal with it.

"This is the new age of brain enhancement & mental health, which is safe & technology-based. Our clients who have benefited include businessmen, professionals, homemakers, students, celebrities, leaders who are achievers in their fields and naturally want to stay fit not just physically but mentally as well; even enhance various areas of their brain function & emotions. We have helped clients with various mental health disorders lead healthier, happier, fulfilling & enriched lives", said Bagrodia, adding investments by Birla and Jindal will encourage the company to grow its presence across the country. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

