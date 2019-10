Mphasis, Oodrive sign partnership agreement

Mphasis, an information technology solutions provider specialising in cloud and cognitive services, on Wednesday announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with French group Oodrive. Oodrive, which provides digital workplace solutions for professionals to share, save and sign their sensitive data, will integrate its CertSign digital signature solution with Wynsure, Mphasis' core software solution for the insurance industry, the Bengaluru-headquartered company said.

By integrating Oodrive's CertSign digital signature solution, Mphasis is able to offer a new digital subscription process, ensuring paperless signature authentication and online contractual value, it said in a statement. CertSign complies with the General Security Repository and the elDAS European regulations, which are currently the highest standards in the market for sensitive data protection, according to the statement..

