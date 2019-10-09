FlowerAura Provides Last-minute Delivery on Karwa Chauth 2019

Gurugram, Haryana, India – Business Wire India

Gifting your better half, a happily ever after, FlowerAura last-minute sure shots are the ones you can rely on. Making you forget the hustle-bustle of the Karwa Chauth gift and festivity and to make your unforgettable moments to reignite love, FlowerAura’s speedy doorstep delivery, and exclusive essentials would never let the exuberance of the festivity down.

Love might have happened to us long ago but it is in the end when we express it and the festivity of Karwa Chauth is no exception. Giving your forgetfulness a reminder, FlowerAura’s online delivery in 229+ cities and it’s well-known same-day Karwa Chauth gifts, you might end up surprising your soulmate in a way you’ve never imagined before. The gift portal’s exclusives such as personalised gift, Karva Chauth Thali, Floret Hand Potli, Rosey Sargi Thalis, Modern Karwa Hampers, Personalised Message Frames, grooming hampers, beauty hampers, the leading florist is all set to straighten out the gift requirements of mother in law, husband, and the wife.

“Your partner deserves a beautiful gift just like your love. Gifts specially curated for them is what can ignite things better between you and your spouse”, states Mr. Himanshu Chawla over the conversation about the festivities that are yet to come. Sharing his plans about reaching to more cities of India with their gifting portal and cake delivery service, he exclaimed about the last-minute delivery option that is available on the occasion of Karwa Chauth as well. His idea behind this service by the company is to make Karwa Chauth Gift for Wife and the festivities hassle-free, more relaxing and giving the love birds more time to celebrate.

Moving into big cities of the nation, this online portal is trying to keep in mind the little things that they aim, to make a big variation. Redefining themselves as the most reliable gifting authorization, FlowerAura can prove to be your one-stop-shop, when it comes to exploring the perfect Karwa Chauth Thali or Karwa Chauth Gifts for Wife/ Husband or Mother-in-law and delivering the same on time.

About FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd.

FA Gifts Pvt. Ltd. (FlowerAura and Bakingo) pioneer of the gifting industry has flourished in the Indian market with its unique gifts (flowers, cakes, personalized gifts, combos) for the special moments that can't be put into words. Started in 2010 under the entrepreneurship of Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal, the company launched its first FlowerAura store in the city of Gurgaon. Today, we lead the gifting market in more than 220 cities to deliver a delightful experience for every customer out there.

Bakingo, the online bakery is FA Gift's other e-commerce venture. Flourishing in the cities of Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Bangalore, Bakingo deals exclusively in eggless cakes, jar cakes, pastries, and other desserts.

Website: https://www.floweraura.com/

