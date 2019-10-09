CP PLUS ramps up mftg capacity in India for exports, to hire additional 1,000 people

CP PLUS, a security surveillance systems and solutions provider, on Wednesday said it is expanding its manufacturing capacity in India to start exporting to markets like the Middle East, South East Asia and North America. While the company did not comment on the investment details, it said, the ramp up of its facility at Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh will create an additional employment opportunity for about 1,000 people.

"We have increased the production capacity of our manufacturing facility, under the JV company, AIL Dixon Technologies at Tirupati. With this capacity expansion, CP Plus looks at setting up increased export volume to many fold to the Middle East, South East Asia, and North American markets initially," CP PLUS India CEO and MD Aditya Khemka told PTI. He added that the current capacity is 10 million units that is being increased to 15 million units.

The unit was commissioned in December 2017 and is a 50:50 joint venture between AIL Dixon Technologies and Noida-based CP PLUS. CP PLUS has a presence across markets like Bangladesh, China, Czech Republic, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Philippines, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, the UAE, Vietnam and others. The products sold in international markets are fed from its China factories.

The expansion in India will create thousands of job opportunities in various verticals like components development, PCB (Printed Circuit Board) making, electronic system design and manufacturing, quality control and logistics. Additionally, the R&D team at CP PLUS is already working on its copyrights, patent and IPR for indigenous solutions, being developed for the Indian market.

"The current headcount is about 2,000 people and CP PLUS intends to increase to 3,000 employees...The investment will further give a boost to component level development and related infrastructure around," Khemka said.

