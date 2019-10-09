Bengaluru-based location intelligence platform GeoIQ on Wednesday said it has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from IP Ventures. GeoIQ was founded in 2018 by Devashish Fuloria (CEO), Tusheet Shrivastava (CTO) and Ankita Thakur (Chief Data Scientist). It has over 25 clients across retail and logistics including Sanofi, Eko Financial, Bounce and Curefit among others.

"We intend to utilise the funds to hire tech team members, product development and focussed marketing," Thakur said in a statement.

* IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Wednesday said it has partnered with Cisco to launch a 5G-enabled solution to build wireless and secure ‘factory of the future.’ This end-to-end business and technology solution will enable manufacturers to achieve their industry 4.0 goals, a statement said.

Key highlights of the factory infrastructure space include – factory wireless network, factory to enterprise Software Defined network, Cybersecurity, IT-OT (Information Technology – Operation Technology) integration areas, it added. "Factory equipment holds a great deal of meaningful data which is key to any successful Industry 4.0 project...(The solution will enable leveraging) this data and empower manufacturers to build factories of the future," Tech Mahindra Global Head Manufacturing Industry unit Nilesh Auti said.

Legal & General expands partnership with TCS for digital workspace transformation * IT services major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday said it has expanded its strategic partnership with Legal & General (L&G) to help the UK financial services group transform into a digital workspace.

L&G began its relationship with TCS in 2008 and as a strategic partner, TCS has delivered many programmes across various lines of business. "The expanded partnership with TCS will help L&G build an intelligent and automated digital workspace aligned to its business vision. Additionally, a highly personalised, next-gen service desk will provide realtime analytics for location-aware services and enterprise-wide social collaboration," a statement said.

* UrbanClap, a home services marketplace, on Wednesday said it has expanded operations in Australia. The company had launched services in the UAE last year.

"We will launch first in the Greater Sydney Area. We believe that there is a huge opportunity for us to deliver high quality service in home repairs and beauty services. We have created a new axis in matching demand to supply and we look forward to contribute to building a healthy service eco-system in Australia," UrbanClap co-founder Abhiraj Bhal said.

