Saffronart's upcoming 'Fine Jewels' auction is a tribute to nature

An exquisite five strand natural pearl and diamond necklace, assembled over several years, will go under the hammer at Saffronart's upcoming 'Fine Jewels' auction Estimated at Rs 90 lakh - 1.2 crore, the necklace created with evenly formed pearls that graduate in size and have a similar shape, lustre, colour and tone, will be part of a curated selection of versatile jewellery highlighting the influence of floral and celestial motifs in jewellery design and techniques.

The online auction, themed 'An Ode to Nature', will be held on October 15-16. Merging traditional Indian craftsmanship with modern sensibilities, the 174 lots will showcase the natural processes responsible for the creation of gemstones, with their diverse hues, qualities and optical effects.

Highlights also include a Burmese ruby and diamond ring estimated at Rs 48 - 55 lakhs, and a pair of emerald and diamond earrings estimated at Rs 42 - 48 lakhs. The pieces included in the auction emphasize timeless motifs inspired by nature, such as flowers, birds, crescents and stars that have been part of the Indian jewellery design for centuries, and their contemporary evolution.

Notable examples include a pearl, diamond and emerald necklace with a pendant suspending a plaque designed as two birds mirroring each other, which is estimated at Rs 8 - 12 lakhs, and a gemset 'maang tika' or forehead ornament set with a ruby cabochon and polki diamonds in a crescent motif. It is estimated at Rs 4.25 - 6.25 lakhs.

Among contemporary designs is a sculptural, flexible diamond bracelet featuring a scrolling vein of lotus flowers and buds, which can also be worn as a necklace via two attachments. It is estimated at Rs 7 - 10 lakhs.

A pair of rubellite and diamond 'dahlia' earrings, estimated at Rs 7 - 9 lakhs, will also be part of the sale. "While traditional coloured gems such as emeralds, rubies and sapphires will always be coveted, more unusual semi-precious and coloured stones are increasingly attracting interest globally," the auction house said in a statement.

Highlights among coloured stones include a rubellite and coloured diamond necklace, estimated at Rs 28 - 32 lakhs, and a paraiba tourmaline and diamond necklace, estimated at Rs 18 - 22 lakhs. "This auction is our tribute to the underlying influences that nature has had on jewellery motifs and design over centuries, and features an exceptional collection of jewels for both new buyers and seasoned collectors," Saffronart president and co-founder Minal Vazirani said.

The auction will also feature a selection of intricately designed brooches inspired by nature, including a diamond 'sunburst' brooch, which is reminiscent of a brooch owned - and frequently worn - by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, former First Lady of the United States, who styled it differently on each occasion. It is estimated at Rs 18 - 22 lakhs.

Also part of the sale will be a diamond and pearl brooch shaped as stylised leaves set with old-cut diamonds and two pearl buds, which is estimated at Rs 5 - 8 lakhs. The sale will be preceded by viewings in New Delhi and Mumbai.

