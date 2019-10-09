Marg ERP appoints Krishnam Raju as its new CEO

Business software maker Marg ERP on Wednesday said it has appointed Krishnam Raju as Chief Executive Officer. Raju will be taking on the responsibility of driving the business growth of Marg ERP Limited and overseeing operations in all geographies the company has presence in, the company said in a statement.

He will report to Marg ERP Managing Director Sudhir Singh. "We are delighted to have an experienced visionary, Krishnam join us. His knowledge in technology, management acumen and understanding of the MSME landscape would help us in strengthening the core of the company and proceed rapidly on the expansion roadmap," Singh said.

An IIM Lucknow Alumni, Raju was the CEO of Udyog Software (Indian Software Company) to scale new heights.

