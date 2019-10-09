Infosys inks deal with Eishtec, to absorb 1,400 employees of Irish firm

IT services major Infosys on Wednesday said it has entered into a strategic partnership with Eishtec under which 1,400 employees of the Irish firm will be transferred to Infosys BPM. "Infosys has entered into a strategic partnership with Eishtec, which includes the transfer of Eishtec’s business to Infosys BPM, an Infosys company. This partnership does not entail the purchase of any equity," Infosys said in a regulatory filing.

The partnership will enable Infosys to better serve its clients in the region, leveraging its deep expertise in technology, analytics, and digital, the statement added. Eishtec was established in 2011 and is one of Ireland's leading customer service providers and employs 1,400 people across Ireland.

"The current management team of Eishtec will continue with the leadership of the existing CEO Heather Reynolds; the partnership involves the transfer of Eishtec employees and business to Infosys BPM," it said. Infosys BPM CEO Anantha Radhakrishnan said this transfer further demonstrates the company's strategic commitment to growth in Europe, which accounts for almost a quarter of global revenues.

"To drive our continued growth strategy in the region, we are hiring and training talent locally across the continent. The transfer of the Eishtec employees will enable us to better serve our clients from the UK and Ireland, further leveraging our deep expertise in technology, analytics, and digital," Radhakrishnan said.

