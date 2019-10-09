MSDE launches fellowship programme with IIM Bangalore

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) on Wednesday inked an agreement with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore for introducing a two-year Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship (MGNF) programme aimed at boosting skill development at the district level. Designed under Skills Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP), the fellowship aims to address the challenge of non-availability of personnel for implementation of various programmes at national, state and district levels, an official statement said.

The MGNF programme has an in-built component of on-ground practical experience with the district administration, it added. The programme is launched on a pilot basis in 75 districts across Gujarat, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Eligible fellows for the programme have to be in 21-30 years age-group, have a graduation degree from a recognised university and be Indian citizens.

Proficiency in official language of state of fieldwork will be mandatory. "MGNF seeks to create a cadre of young individuals and train them in a blended academic programme that provides both academic inputs and a component of field immersion at the district level," MSDE Secretary KP Krishnan said.

Besides allowing for an immersive experience to fellows under the programme, MGNF will also be an attractive proposition for those who wish to make a career in public policy, he added. "Through this endeavour, we are ensuring participation of a larger community for local merit good and we are certain that this program will attract great talent which will further strengthen the skill component at the district administration level," he further added.

In the course of their training, the fellows will work under the close supervision of state skill development missions (SSDM) and will spend time and effort in understanding skilling challenges and gaps in the district. They will receive a stipend of Rs 50,000 in the first year and Rs 60,000 in the second year. On completion of their engagement, they will be awarded a Certificate in Public Policy and Management from IIM Bangalore.

