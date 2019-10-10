Panasonic to showcase business initiatives at 26th ITS World Congress Singapore 2019

Panasonic Corporation will showcase a booth at the Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) World Congress Singapore 2019 which is scheduled to be held from October 21 to 25. The Panasonic Group is involved in a broad range of ITS businesses ranging from automotive terminals to transport infrastructure and smart towns, according to a statement released on Thursday.

They include technology development such as wireless and imaging technologies to prevent traffic accidents and realise a self-driving society, as well as services and solutions aimed at achieving more comfortable mobility. The highlights of Panasonic's booth this year will include 79GHz Band 3D imaging radar which makes it possible to identify the shapes of cars, cyclists and pedestrians even in bad weather conditions. This is difficult to achieve with a conventional sensor.

The Japanese multinational will also showcase 60GHz wi-fi instant connectivity which visualises blind spots at intersections and road bends by instantaneously sharing automotive and road infrastructure sensor data in the road infrastructure. Also on display will be the mobile battery sharing service aimed at realising a sustainable society, whose empirical study has started in Indonesia.

In all, Panasonic's booth will exhibit seven items at the event being held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre. (ANI)

