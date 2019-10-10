International Development News
PTI New Delhi
Updated: 10-10-2019 13:38 IST
AIAHL raises Rs 7,000 cr more through bonds issue

Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL) has raised another Rs 7,000 crore through issue of bonds and the proceeds will be utilised to repay Air India's debt. The second bond issue of AIAHL worth Rs 7,000 crore has been oversubscribed, an Air India spokesman said on Thursday.

The company, part of Air India group, received bids worth Rs 21,736 crore. The second bond issue of AIAHL with a 10-year tenure of Rs 1,000 crore with a green shoe option of Rs 6,000 crores has been fully subscribed at the rate of 7.39 per cent, the spokesman said.

In September, AIAHL had raised Rs 7,000 crore by way of issuing bonds.

COUNTRY : India
