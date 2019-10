CORRECTED-East Japan Railway may halt high-speed train lines as precaution against typhoon, company says

East Japan Railway may halt parts of its high-speed bullet train lines and some conventional commuter lines on Saturday and Sunday as a precaution against Typhoon Hagibis, the company said on its website.

The railway company is planning to reduce or halt the service of Tokaido Shinkansen trains running between Tokyo and Shin-Osaka stations from before midday Saturday, national broadcaster NHK said. Super typhoon Hagibis could make landfall on Japan's main island on Saturday. Japan Meteorological Agency has warned people to guard themselves against torrential rain, high winds, storm surges, and high waves.

