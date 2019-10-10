Muthoot Finance employees' stir ends

A 52-day long strike by a section of employees at Kerala-based Muthoot Finance Company ended on Thursday following discussions between the representatives of management and trade union in the presence of an advocate commission appointed by the Kerala High Court. State Labour department said the management has accepted in-principle the demand by the employees for a hike in their salary and other benefits.

The management has also assured that no disciplinary action would be initiated against those who participated in the strike, the Labour department said. Kerala-based Muthoot Finance Company had been facing protests by a section of employees supported by CITU demanding revised salary structure and other benefits.

The management had threatened to close down the affected branches in Kerala,alleging the strike was launched by some vested interests. The Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU)-supported striking employees had hit out at the management, saying its alleged anti-labour stance was the reason for the agitation.

PTI TGB ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)