Africa Oil & Power: Making energy work challenging to move beyond strategies

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of South Africa, Gwede Mantashe, launched the Africa Energy Series: South Africa 2019 report at the Africa Oil & Power (AfricaOilandPower.com) conference; Under the second day's theme of "Energy in Powering Growth", panel discussions and talk sessions unpacked the challenges and opportunities in Africa's power sector; Program highlights included topics such as the energy transition, Africa's renewable energy sector, financing the power sector and energy security.

Following the successful conclusion of the first day of the three-day African Oil & Power conference and exhibition, the second day commenced today with a focus on the future of Africa's power sector.

The day began with a keynote address from Kholly Zono, Acting CEO of CEF Group, who introduced Hon. Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of South Africa.

In his introduction, Zono outlined CEF Group's energy s strategies and shared that the CEF group is, in line with the conference theme, motivated by the goal of making energy work and, is driven by the agenda of addressing inequality, unemployment, and poverty.

He said, at the core of its strategy, the group is built on the fundamental principles of empowering people and innovation.

"The theme of the conference #MakeEnergyWork resonates very well with the CEF Group of companies, taking into account the global challenges in terms of energy requirements," Zono said. "Making energy work is challenging us to move beyond strategies and focus on innovative approaches."

In his keynote address, Minister Mantashe spoke about the role the energy sector plays in driving economic growth.

"South Africa recognizes the energy and mineral resources sectors as catalysts to economic growth. We have witnessed how an adverse impact of high costs and unreliable supply of energy have on the productive sectors of the economy," Mantashe stated. He further added that the government is also promoting the Integrated Resource Plan and the Amendment to the Gas Act of 2001 to encourage investment in the energy sector and to increase energy security in the continent.

Minister Mantashe also launched the Africa Energy Series: South Africa 2019 report compiled by Africa Oil & Power and dedicated it to the late Deputy Minister, Bavelile Hlongwe.

In a renewable energy panel discussion moderated by Esther Lediga, Managing Director of Intra-Afrika Advisory, CEOs of companies operating in the sector from across the continent agreed that clean, reliable and sustainable energy has a big role to play in lighting up Africa.

"Renewables have moved at a very fast pace. Many governments are still getting their heads around how to implement it in the best possible way. The benefits of renewable energy are multi-fold," said David Masureik, CEO of New Southern Energy.

On building a sustainable renewable energy future, Maduna Ngobeni, Head of Regional Programmes at IPPO, said: "We shouldn't compete with each other. We need to strive for a common goal – we need to understand where we want to be and how we get there. How exactly do we make the environment conducive? What kind of project do you want? The private sector needs a clear framework that will show: 'for the next five to ten years, this is how we will roll it out'."

In tune with this, the CSIR's Energy Centre Head, Dr. Clinton Carter-Brown, in an AOP talk session addressed South Africa's energy transition to decarbonization based on mostly renewable energy and highlighted that the transition presents more opportunities than challenges for the country.

"South Africa is well-positioned to be among regional and global leaders transitioning the energy system. Therefore strategic investment in research and development initiatives that speak to technology innovation and industrialization are paramount."

In a utility of the future panel discussion joined by Sustain Power, Matleng Energy Solutions, USAID/Power Africa and more, the panel agreed on a customer-focused and sustainable strategies as the way forward. Rather than seeing the difficulties facing Africa as obstacles, the panel believes that these challenges hold the potential for Africa to get ahead of the trend.

"Everyone wants to get off the grid. It's a chance to leapfrog. If there's an opportunity to leapfrog into new technology in Africa … [we] can become a leader in this worldwide."

In the latter part of the day, the conference saw a panel discussions on financing the power sector. Participants on the panel included DMWA Resources, Afreximbank, and others.

Noble Energy delivered a presentation on the Alen Gas Monetization, followed by Sasol and South Africa's Independent Power Producer's Office (IPPO) which highlighted how South Africa's transition into renewable energy needs to factor in the human reliance on the coal industry.

"Our transformation is also very much a process that needs to consider the impact on the economy and the impact on the people who are deployed in the sectors that are affected," said Sandra Coetzee, Acting Head of the IPPO.

The Africa Oil & Power conference and exhibition will conclude on October 11. The program for the final day will be centered on the theme of Driving Investment and African Trade.

(With Inputs from APO)