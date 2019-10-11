Russia: too early to assign blame for explosion on Iranian tanker -RIA

Russia's foreign ministry on Friday said it was too early to assign blame for an explosion on an Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia, the RIA news agency reported.

Iranian state television earlier reported that the tanker had been hit by two missiles off Saudi Arabia's coast, quoting the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), the vessel's owner.

Also Read: UAE condemns the Turkish offensive in northeast Syria - State news agency WAM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)