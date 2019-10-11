International Development News
Russia: too early to assign blame for explosion on Iranian tanker -RIA

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 11-10-2019 14:27 IST
Russia's foreign ministry on Friday said it was too early to assign blame for an explosion on an Iranian oil tanker in the Red Sea near Saudi Arabia, the RIA news agency reported.

Iranian state television earlier reported that the tanker had been hit by two missiles off Saudi Arabia's coast, quoting the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), the vessel's owner.

