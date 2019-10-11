KSUM showcases 18 startups at GITEX expo in Dubai Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 11 (PTI): Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has showcased as many as 18 startups at the recently concluded 39th annual GITEX Technology Week held in Dubai World Trade Centre, looking for greater expansion and investor connect to the Middle East. The five-day event was held in Dubai World Trade Centre from October 6 to 10, an official release said here.

The KSUM pavilion hogged the limelight at the GITEX 2019, largely due to the innovative products and services generated by startups that belong to various emerging technology domains, including Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Virtual Reality (VR) and Robotics. Kerala was the only Indian state to put on display startups from diverse technological streams at the GITEX Future Stars venue, it said.

Of the 18 startups, Travelspoc, Embright, Treseres, and Globetec got selected in the semi-finals of Supernova Challenge and Embright made it to the finals. Travelspoc entered the finals of Future Travel competition, it said adding that thousands of startups from across the world participated in the competitions.

As many as 10 startups lapped up opportunities from investors, and 15 startups would connect with business institutions. KSUM and Bahrain Economic Development Board (EDB), the Gulf country's investment promotion agency, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for jointly promoting innovation in FinTech, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) and related emerging fields on the sidelines of the event.

Kerala was positioned as a corridor for Indian market and lot many startups from across the world came to know the market access programme of KSUM, the release added. KSUM is the nodal agency for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state..

