The Delhi Jewellery and Gems Fair Sparkles in its 8th Edition

Brought together over 650 leading brands & over 300 exhibitors from Gems & Jewellery Industry

NEW DELHI, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- North India's biggest three-day Delhi Jewellery & Gems Fair (DJGF) 2019, organised by the Informa Markets in India (formerly UBM India) - a leading B2B Events organiser successfully concluded in Delhi on 30th September. The event witnessed participation from over 300 exhibitors and 650 brands from 10 countries.

The expo was inaugurated by Special Guests that included Bollywood Celebrity Radhika Apte; Mr.Yogesh Singhal - President, The Bullion and Jewellers Association; Mr. Michael Duck - Executive Vice President Asia Informa Markets Group Chief Representative for China; Mr Yogesh Seth, Regional Chairman North India, GJEPC; Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director for Informa Markets in India and Mr. Abhijit Mukherjee - Group Director for Informa Markets in India.

While inaugurating the fair, Actor Radhika Apte said, "Like most women, I love jewellery. I prefer old jewellery with a touch of vintage, that my mother & Grandmother would prefer. This year too, the focus is on the traditional and classic with diverse jewelry types and pieces. The necklaces, anklets, waist belts in a variety of designs are all the rage. In modern times, jewellry has evolved and become more about emotional value, fashion and making a statement. Picking the right pieces of jewelry, therefore, becomes essential. With the fashion trends changing frequently, you need to own classic and timeless jewels that can be worn across varied wardrobes."

"With North India always loving traditional, classic and bold designs, you can check out the latest styles at DJGF, it's a match." Apte further added.

Speaking on the show, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director for Informa Markets in India, said, "We inaugurated the 8th edition of Delhi Gems & Jewellery fair at a very opportune time. The recent remedial measures that include the reduction in the GST tax rate is undoubtedly a sparkling festive gift from the Finance Minister. The gems and Jewellery sector will see GST on cut and polished semi-precious items being reduced to 0.25 per cent from the current 3 per cent and that we hope will help in increasing demand for the sector."

"These remedial measures are expected to bring back the sheen in the Gems and Jewellery industry in several ways. As one of the biggest businesses in India, that contributes around 7 per cent of the country's GDP and 15.71 per cent to India's total merchandise exports, these measures will provide the industry the confidence to showcase variety, authenticity and transparency in its offerings and give smaller and new players credit benefits. It will bring back increased cash flows to the organised jewellery sector. This fastest growing, export-oriented and labour intensive Gems and Jewellery sector brings in huge foreign exchange and gives employment to over 4.64 million workers, both in organized as well as unorganized sectors," he added.

"DJGF 2019 serves as a platform to network not only for the International Jewellers & Merchants but also for our Indian Jewellers & Craftsmen to showcase their Brands and Designs to the world. Indian Gems & Jewellery market is worth INR 7500 Cr and offers a great potential to grow on high scale in the near future. It offers our companies and Import & Export merchants a great scope to grow and expand," Mr. Mudras said.

The demand of trending jewellery and its designs have increased corresponding to the sector's growth worldwide. DJGF provides a platform for the India's Fashion, Lifestyle, Manufacturing and Retail Industries to establish business opportunity in India, as it connects International Brands with largest gathering of decision makers, specifiers and end users in India. The three day fair showcased unique and trending Jewellery and recorded a buyer participation from Dubai, Singapore, Nepal, Malaysia and China.

The fair was studded with a number of world-class workshops, and insightful seminars by Industry expertsand was graced by key stakeholders. The fair also witnessed the fifth edition of the Retail Jewellers Guild Awards (RJGA).

The list of prominent exhibitors this year included Shree Balaji Gold, Beera Jewellers, I P Jewellers, The Bank Street Jewellers, Vijay Enterprises, Goel Jewellers, N.K. Chain Pvt. Ltd., Unique Chain, Swaranshilp, Vikas Chain & Jewellery Pvt. Ltd., Uphaar, Zar, Rohtak Chain & Jewellery, Royal Chain, Blue Stone and Vimal Diamond, Zeya by Kundan amongst others. As a kickoff, Informa Markets in India held a series of successful road shows for the jewellery community in North Indian cities like Haldwani (UK), Varanasi (UP), Ambala (Haryana) and are planning to do it in Gwalior (MP), Jodhpur (Rajasthan) and Meerut (UP). Onground shop-to-shop activities over 150 cities across India were also part of the pre-event acitivities.

The fair is recognised as an integral part of the jewellery sector by the industry at large, with support from over 150 associations, eminent ones namely - The Bullion & Jewellers Association; Delhi Jewellers Association; Maliwara Jewellers Association, Delhi; Karol Bagh Jewellers Association and Meerut Traders Association.

After the remarkable success in its first edition, Informa Markets in India, hosted the India's Most Preferred (IMP) initiative for the retail jewellery segment. The IMP initiative which is an exclusively crafted campaign, comprised a nationwide quest for India's most popular jewellery brands, and conferring on them, the exclusive privilege to license the prestigious ÍMP logo for a period of 2 years.

