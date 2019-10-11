President to address 6th Financial Times Africa Summit in London

President Cyril Ramaphosa will undertake a working visit to London in the United Kingdom from the 12th to the 14th of October 2019. During the working visit, the President will deliver the opening keynote address at the 6th Financial Times Africa Summit on the 14th of October 2019 at the Claridges in London. On the sidelines of the Summit, President Ramaphosa is also expected to engage investors and business leaders with the aim of attracting new investment for South Africa.

The Financial Times Africa Summit is an annual event hosted by the Financial Times newspaper, focusing on current business affairs in African countries. This year's theme is 'Africa in Motion' and will place a special emphasis on youth, women, entrepreneurs, scientists and artists and innovation. The overarching theme is that 'Africa's home-made solutions are becoming more relevant as the continent takes its destiny into its own hands'.

The Summit will discuss business, investment as well as the political and cultural environment in Africa with expert speakers, potential investors, and innovators.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of Small Business Development, Ms. Khumbudzo Ntshavheni and Presidential Special Envoy on Investment, Mr. Mcebisi Jonas.

(With Inputs from South African Presidency Release)