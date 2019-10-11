HMSI ties up with Tata Capital Financial Services

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Friday said it has inked a pact with leading NBFC Tata Capital Financial Services for nationwide retail finance partnership. With memorandum of understanding (MoU) inked with Tata Capital, Honda customers can now avail lots of benefits including loans and repayment period of up to 36 months.

"With increased cost of ownership, more and more two-wheeler customers are availing finance to own their favourite two-wheeler. We believe that with the transition to BS-VI due soon, consumer shift towards finance will accelerate even more in coming year," HMSI Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said in a statement. This is where company's partnership with Tata Capital will be truly a win-win situation providing convenient finance options to customers, he added.

"This partnership will bring us the opportunity to meet the diverse finance needs of Honda’s customers through our innovative and easy to access loan offerings," Tata Capital Financial Services Head Sales Vineet Tripathi said.

