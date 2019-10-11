International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Allahabad Bank cuts MCLR by 5 bps across tenors

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 11-10-2019 18:17 IST
Allahabad Bank cuts MCLR by 5 bps across tenors

Image Credit: IANS

State-owned Allahabad Bank on Friday reduced the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5 basis points, with effect from Monday. The bank's asset-liability management committee has reviewed the existing MCLRs and decided for a downward revision of MCLRs by 5 bps across different tenors, it said in a regulatory filing.

The benchmark one-year MCLR, against which most of the consumer loans are priced, will now stand at 8.35 per cent from the earlier rate of 8.40 per cent. Other tenor loans, ranging from overnight to six months, have been cut by same quantum standing between 7.85-8.20 per cent.

The revised rates will be effective from October 14 (Monday), the bank said. Shares of Allahabad Bank fell 2.26 per cent to Rs 25.95 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Allahabad Bank tenors BSE
COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019