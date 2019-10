BRIEF-Boeing Board Separates CEO & Chairman Roles

Boeing Co: * BOEING BOARD OF DIRECTORS SEPARATES CEO AND CHAIRMAN ROLES

* BOEING - BOARD TO ADD NEW DIRECTOR WITH DEEP SAFETY EXPERIENCE * BOEING - DENNIS MUILENBURG CONTINUES AS CEO, PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR

* BOEING - DAVID CALHOUN ELECTED NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN * BOEING - DENNIS MUILENBURG CONTINUES AS CEO, PRESIDENT AND DIRECTOR

* BOEING - SPLITTING CHAIRMAN, CEO ROLES WILL ENABLE MUILENBURG TO FOCUS FULL TIME ON RUNNING CO AS IT WORKS TO RETURN 737 MAX SAFELY TO SERVICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

