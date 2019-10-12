Mega Savings Festival at Rustomjee Global City Avenue D1

- Amazing offers for home buyers at Rustomjee Global City Avenue D1

MahaRERA Registration Number: RUSTOMJEE VIRAR AVENUE D1 WING A AND WING B AND RETAIL BUILDING : P99000018043,

RUSTOMJEE VIRAR AVENUE D1 WING C AND WING D : P99000017942, Avenue L1-L2 L4 Wing A and Wing B and Retail Building - P99000018622

Reference Link: https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in/

MUMBAI, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rustomjee is proud to announce The Mega Saving Festival at Rustomjee Virar Avenue D1. In yet another 'thoughtful' move, Rustomjee has taken the initiative to give home buyers the perfect reason to celebrate this festive season.

There will be amazing savings in store for those opting to buy a home at Rustomjee Virar Avenue D1. Home buyers under 'Mega Saving Festival' will benefit from guaranteed savings; there are several options to choose from - assured zero maintenance for two years and home insurance covered for the first five years, or home décor, or they can also opt for home utilities - air conditioners, washing machine, refrigerator, microwave and television, or a modular kitchen which are an essential part in any modern home. There is also an option wherein homes buyers can avail free education for one child per family for the first year at the Rustomjee Cambridge International School. That's not all - home buyers also stand to gain a referral incentive, every time one of the friends they have recommended books a home and much more.

According to Mr. Chandresh Mehta, Director, Rustomjee Group, "At Rustomjee, we ensure that our home owners experience all the benefits of a self-sufficient township. All needs and requirements right from retail to education and entertainment are taken care of. Now with the Mega Saving Festival, we are carrying that thought further. The home buyer can choose from a plethora of options as per their specified need. We aim to make this festive season a 'mega' reason to celebrate for our home buyers."

About Global City, Virar (W)

Global City is a self-sufficient township located in the flourishing suburbs of Virar. Every aspect of the township, from living spaces, educational institutes, infrastructure, recreational areas and environmental initiatives are planned and developed to change the way home buyers live, work and play.

Global City is located at just 10 mins from Virar station. To ensure that residents of Global City live in world-class conditions, all forms of basic infrastructure have been planned and are being executed, including roads that are 70 meter wider, water & power supply, 3 sewerage treatment plants that will allow recycling of water etc.

Amenities include 2.35 Lac Sq.ft Constructed Clubhouse which has - gymnasium, yoga & meditation zone, banquet hall, double height bar, swimming pool, kid's pool, chess & carrom room, tennis court, basket ball court, football court, squash court, badminton court, billiards room, kids play zone, food court, guest suites, 37000 sq.ft basement parking

A fully operational 12 acres amusement park known as the 'Yazoo Park' at Global City boasts of more than 35 joy rides, kids and toddles zone, mini amphitheater, musical fountain and a food court.

The mega-township also has the Rustomjee Cambridge International School in its premises. The purpose behind this is to ensure that students seeking quality education will no longer need to relocate or look for other options outside the city. They now have a reputed school offering international curriculum right at their doorstep.

The project has been awarded the 'Most Well Planned Upcoming Project in MIG Category' at PMAY - Empowering India Awards 2019, the Best Residential Project (Affordable Segment) at the CNBC Awaaz Real Estate Awards 2013 the 'Integrated Township of the Year' at the Realty Plus Excellence Awards - 2012 and the 'Best Urban Development Project' at the 4th GIREM Leadership Awards - 2011.

To know more about Rustomjee Global City, please visit: https://www.rustomjee.com/rustomjee-global-city-residential-project-in-virar/overview

About Rustomjee:

Rustomjee has carved a niche for itself in the ever-growing real estate sector, with a portfolio that includes 14.32 million square feet of completed projects; 12 million square feet of ongoing development and another 28 million square feet of planned development in the pipeline, spanning across the best locations of Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Their portfolio currently includes two very large townships, residential spaces, office complexes, retail developments, spaces for healthcare and education spread across Prabhadevi, BKC Annex, Khar, Off Juhu Circle, Kandivali, Borivali, Virar and Thane.

Rustomjee lays emphasis on adding value to the lives of their homeowners through their core business, their CSR initiatives and philanthropy. They have strived to ensure that every blueprint includes child-friendly spaces for parks, playgrounds, and learning rooms and thereby encouraging families to spend quality time.

To know more about Rustomjee, please visit us www.rustomjee.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1009583/Rustomjee_Global_City_Avenue_D1_Elevation.jpg PWR PWR

