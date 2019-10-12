International Development News
Chinese-owned copper mine in Ecuador limits operations due to unrest

Reuters Beijing
Updated: 12-10-2019 22:13 IST
A Chinese-owned copper mine in Ecuador, Mina Mirador, has temporarily limited its operations as a precautionary measure to protect workers amid unrest over the government's austerity plan, the company said on Saturday.

The mine, owned by Ecuacorriente, a unit of the Chinese consortium CRCC-Tongguan, started operations in July and has said it expected to produce 94,000 tonnes of copper concentrate per year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : China
