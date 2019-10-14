International Development News
China's 9-mth exports to U.S. down 10.7% in dollar terms

Reuters
Updated: 14-10-2019 08:45 IST
China's exports to the United States fell 10.7% from a year earlier in dollar terms in January-September, while U.S. imports dropped 26.4% during that period, a Chinese customs spokesman said on Monday.

Trade frictions with the United States have led to some pressure on Chinese trade, although the latest Sino-U.S. trade talks have yielded favorable outcomes in some areas, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told reporters.

