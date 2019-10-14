UK's Javid plans to announce first post-Brexit budget on Nov 6

British finance minister Sajid Javid said on Monday he planned to deliver a budget statement on Nov. 6, after the country's planned departure from the European Union on Oct. 31.

"I will be setting out our plan to shape the economy for the future and triggering the start of our infrastructure revolution," Javid said in a statement.

In the event of a no-deal Brexit, the finance ministry said the government would act quickly to outline its approach and "take early action to support the economy, businesses and households," followed by a budget in the following weeks

