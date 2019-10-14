Sri Lankan markets to soon drape C'garh's globally recognised Kosa silk sarees

Chhattisgarh's world famous Kosa silk sarees will soon be available in Sri Lankan markets as the Island nation has signed a pact with the state to facilitate trade and business, an official said on Monday. A memorandum of intent was signed between the Chhattisgarh State Handloom Development Marketing Co-operative Federation, BILASA Chhattisgarh Emporium and Sri Lanka's Department of Co-operative Development on Sunday at the concluding day of India International Co-operative Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan here.

In the pact, the state government and Sri Lanka expressed their intention to share their experiences, techniques and ideas on trade and business related to handloom products. They also agreed to explore and conduct trade and business activities and facilitate each other. The pact was signed for a period of two years.

Women in Sri Lanka have been showing their keen interest in Kosa silk sarees from Chhattisgarh, said Sri Lanka's Department of Co-operative Development, Assistant Commissioner Nilanga D Somapala said. High quality Kosa silk with intricate designs have attracted buyers from Sri Lanka.

Chhattisgarh's Tussar silk, Gheecha silk, linen, Raw silk, Aari silk, Matka silk among others have been drawing the attention of women from Sri Lanka due to their uniqueness, he said. Apart from being used in traditional Indian attires, Kosa silk, obtained from an Indian silkworm, is also used by designers across the globe to design western outfits.

