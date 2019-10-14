Retail inflation rises to 3.99 pc in Sep on costlier food items

Retail inflation spiked to 3.99 per cent in September mainly due to higher prices of food items, government data showed on Monday. The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation was registered at 3.28 per cent in August. On year-on-year basis, the inflation was 3.70 per cent in the September 2018.

The price rise in the food basket was recorded at 5.11 per cent in September, as against 2.99 per cent in the preceding month, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed. The inflation print for vegetables shot up to 15.40 per cent during the month.

However, the headline inflation still remained within the comfort zone of the Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in CPI while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)