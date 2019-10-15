REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA-SANCTIONS/

Trump hits Turkey with tariffs, threatens sanctions over Syria incursion WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Monday said he would authorize sanctions against Turkish officials, stop negotiating with Turkey on a $100 billion trade deal, and boost tariffs on the country’s steel to 50 percent over Ankara’s incursion into northeast Syria.

SYRIA-SECURITY-TURKEY-USA/ Russia-backed Syrian army sweeps in after U.S. announces abrupt exit

BEIRUT/ANKARA/WASHINGTON - Russia-backed Syrian forces took rapid advantage of an abrupt U.S. retreat from Syria on Monday, deploying deep inside Kurdish-held territory south of the Turkish frontier less than 24 hours after Washington announced a full withdrawal. U.S.

USA-TRUMP-WHISTLEBLOWER/ Trump ex-Russia adviser testifies in impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump’s former Russia adviser testified on Monday behind closed doors as the latest witness summoned in the Democratic-led impeachment inquiry against Trump over his request that Ukraine investigate a domestic political rival. TEXAS-SHOOTING/

Texas policeman faces charges after killing black woman in her home A white Fort Worth, Texas, police officer has resigned and faces criminal charges after he shot dead a 28-year-old black woman inside her home, the city’s police chief said on Monday.

BUSINESS WEWORK-BOOTHS-FORMALDEHYDE/

In new headache, WeWork says it found cancer-causing chemical in its phone booths NEW YORK - Cash-strapped WeWork, the office-sharing company that is trying to negotiate a financial lifeline, has a new problem that may prove costly. It has closed about 2,300 phone booths at some of its 223 sites in the United States and Canada after it says it discovered elevated levels of formaldehyde.

FACEBOOK-CRYPTOCURRENCY/ Facebook's Libra support shrinks further as Priceline owner jumps ship

LONDON - Facebook Inc’s Libra cryptocurrency faced a pivotal meeting of backers on Monday, after the ambitious project to bring digital coins into mainstream commerce suffered another defection, from online travel company Booking Holding. ENTERTAINMENT

VIETNAM-SOUTHCHINASEA-FILM/ Vietnam pulls DreamWorks' 'Abominable' film over South China Sea map

HANOI - Vietnam has pulled DreamWorks’ animated film “Abominable” from cinemas over a scene featuring a map which shows China’s unilaterally declared “nine-dash line” in the South China Sea, state media reported on Monday. SPORTS

MOTOR-F1-TITLE/ Hamilton sees F1 title race going on beyond Mexico

LONDON - Lewis Hamilton expects he will have to wait beyond Mexico, the next race on the calendar and one that could be a struggle for his Mercedes team, to secure his sixth Formula One world championship. TENNIS-OLYMPICS-FEDERER/

Federer confirms Tokyo Olympics participation Roger Federer confirmed his participation in next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo and said on Monday that he had listened to his heart before making the decision.

UPCOMING BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

AUSTRALIA-RBA/MINUTES Minutes of the RBA's Oct policy meeting

15 Oct 20:30 ET / 00:30 GMT EMIRATES-RUSSIA/ (PIX)

Russia's Putin to visit UAE Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit Abu Dhabi.

15 Oct BRITAIN-EU/FINANCE (PIX) (TV)

London retains the throne of global finance amid Brexit chaos From the pinnacle of the City of London's largest skyscraper, Stuart Lipton is wagering a $1.2 billion bet that the British capital remains a master of the international financial universe- no matter what happens with Brexit.

15 Oct PES-BANKRUPTCY/BUYERS

Groups bidding for PES refinery due to tour fire-damaged site -sources Groups vying for the idled Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery have entered the second phase of the bidding process and are gearing up for visits to the plant, according to three sources familiar with the matter. Whoever wins the auction to purchase the 1,300-acre site will hold the keys to reopen the largest and oldest East Coast oil refinery or repurpose all or part of it for another use.

15 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT ZIMBABWE-ECONOMY/ (PIX)

Zimbabwe public sector union gives update on wage talks with government Zimbabwe's public sector workers umbrella union, Apex Council, to give an update on their demands to be paid U.S. dollar-indexed salaries to cushion them against soaring inflation. The Apex Council, which groups 14 unions, is yet to decide whether to join doctors who are on strike.

15 Oct 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT SPAIN-ECONOMY/

Spain updates GDP growth forecast for 2019-2021 Spain submit its Draft Budgetary Plan (DBP) to EU, which contains the new macroeconomic figures for 2019 to 2021. A downward revision is expected.

15 Oct 04:30 ET / 08:30 GMT HIKVISION-PENSIONS/

US pension funds took positions in blacklisted Chinese surveillance company Some of the biggest public pensions funds in the United States have invested in one of the world's largest purveyors of video surveillance systems that the U.S. government claims are used in widescale repression of the Muslim population of western China.

15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT UNITEDHEALTH-RESULTS/

UnitedHealth Group reports third-quarter results UnitedHealth Group is set to report third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, when investors will watch for signs of growth across its businesses, as political uncertainty continues to weigh on health insurer stocks. The company is expected to discuss its forecast for the year and provide updates on strategy going forward.

15 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT JOHNSON&JOHNSON-RESULTS/

Johnson & Johnson to post third quarter results Johnson & Johnson is expected to post a drop in third quarter profit due to increasing competition for its drugs such as rheumatoid arthritis therapy Remicade. Investors will look out for updates on the adoption of its new depression treatment Spravato and the status of various lawsuits for products including its talc-related offerings and opioids.

15 Oct 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT USA-FED/BOSTIC

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Bostic speaks on ecosystem community development Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Rafael Bostic participates in moderated discussion, "'Lean on Me,' the Ecosystem of Community Development in the Southeast", before the Purpose Built Communities Conference, in Atlanta, Ga.

15 Oct 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

HUAWEI-INDIA/ China's Huawei says open to "no backdoor" agreement with India

China's Huawei Technologies is ready to enter into a "no backdoor" agreement with India to allay security concerns, the telecom group's local head said on Monday, as the giant South Asian country prepares to launch next generation 5G networks. 15 Oct

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS AZERBAIJAN-SUMMIT/ (TV)

The Turkic Council summit to be held in Baku The Turkic Council summit to be held in Baku. Presidents of Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are expected to attend. Uzbekistan is due to join the regional alliance at the summit.

15 Oct SAFRICA-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

South Africa's Zuma due in court to face corruption charges South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma is due in court to answer 18 charges of fraud, racketeering and money laundering relating to a deal to buy European military hardware for South Africa's armed forces in the 1990s. In May, Zuma had applied to have the charges set aside permanently but the application was dismissed on Friday. He denies wrongdoing.

15 Oct BRITAIN-EU/IRELAND

Irish Central Bank Governor, Deputy Governor news conference on Brexit preparations New Irish Central Bank Governor Gabriel Makhlouf speaks to the media for the first time at a media briefing on financial sector preparations for Brexit being led by his deputy overseeing those plans, Ed Sibley.

15 Oct POLAND-COAL/PARLIAMENT

Poland's parliament to discuss new mining law Poland's lower house of the parliament is expected to discuss a proposed legislation that would give the government the option to build new coal mines without the consent of local authorities and communities.

15 Oct GERMANY-POLITICS/KRAMP-KARRENBAUER (PIX)

Heir-not-so-apparent: German CDU starts to doubt would-be Merkel successor Less than a year after Germany's Christian Democrats (CDU) voted her their leader, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer's standing has slumped to such a degree that party members are debating whether she is the right person to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor.

15 Oct CANADA-ELECTION/POLLS (PIX)

Canadian poll results ahead of Oct. 21 federal election Canadians will vote in a federal election on Oct. 21. A summary of polls tracking party voting intentions at a national level and published by the media will be updated weekly or as results are published.

15 Oct USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-ANALYSIS

Analysis of the fourth Democratic presidential debate A spot analysis of the fourth Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential campaign.

15 Oct USA-ELECTION/DEBATE (PIX) (TV)

Democrats hold fourth round of presidential debates in Ohio The fourth round of Democratic presidential debates, sponsored and coordinated by CNN and the New York Times, will be held on Oct.15. Twelve candidates will face off at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio.

15 Oct SAUDI-IRAN/PAKISTAN

Pakistani PM visits Riyadh in bid to enable talks with Tehran Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visits Saudi Arabia after an earlier trip to Iran, as he tries to facilitate talks between the regional rivals following a spate of attacks against Saudi Arabia and in Gulf waters.

15 Oct USA-TRUMP/VANCE

New York prosecutors due to file brief in Trump tax return appeal Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance is scheduled to file a brief opposing Donald Trump's appeal of an order allowing Vance to obtain his tax returns. The brief is due by 5 pm.

15 Oct USA-ELECTION/SPENDING (PIX)

Presidential hopefuls disclose campaign spending details Presidential candidates are required to disclose their campaign financial details, detailing their donors and how they are spending the money.

15 Oct USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-CANDIDATES (PIX)

How the 12 candidates performed in the Ohio debate A roundup of the debate performances by the 12 Democratic candidates on stage on Oct. 15.

15 Oct USA-ELECTION/DEBATE-MOMENTS (TV)

Key moments from the Democratic debate in Ohio A factbox with the key exchanges and moments from the debate.

15 Oct MOZAMBIQUE-ELECTION/ (PIX) (TV)

Mozambique to hold general election Mozambique holds presidential, legislative and provincial elections, the first major test of a recently signed peace deal that put an end to decades of violence between the governing Frelimo party and former guerrilla movement Renamo. At stake is the future stability of a nation poised to become a major gas exporter, but one reeling from a debt scandal that has prompted foreign donors including the International Monetary Fund to cut off support.

15 Oct SPAIN-POLITICS/CATALONIA-LEADER

Jailed Catalan separatist leader says new referendum unavoidable The Catalan separatist leader hit by the heaviest jail sentence by Spain's Supreme Court for his role in the region's failed secession bid told Reuters a new referendum on independence was unavoidable.

15 Oct 01:00 ET / 05:00 GMT BRITAIN-EU/POLLS (PIX)

British pollsters try to unpick voters' Brexit tangle as election approaches Brexit is propelling Britain's malfunctioning political system towards an election, leaving the polling firms, whose data can swing financial markets and make or break campaigns, with a big question to answer: how do you predict the unpredictable?

15 Oct 02:00 ET / 06:00 GMT GERMANY-NORWAY/ (PIX) (TV)

Germany's Merkel receives Norwegian prime minister German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomes Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg for bilateral talks at the chancellery in Berlin (0930 GMT). They are due to hold a joint news conference afterwards (1015 GMT).

15 Oct 05:30 ET / 09:30 GMT USA-TRUMP/WHISTLEBLOWER-BATTLEGROUND (PIX)

America divided: Neighbors turn enemies over Trump in swing-vote Michigan suburbs At first glance, Cavell Street in Livonia, Michigan, looks tranquil enough - until the subject of the Democratic-led impeachment probe of President Donald Trump comes up. A kind of suburban trench warfare is simmering amid the small detached houses and neatly trimmed lawns where diehard Trump lovers live next to Trump haters, and both sides are dug in.

15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT LATVIA-BELGIUM/

Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel to visit Latvia Prime Minister of Belgium Charles Michel visits Latvia and meets with the Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins to discuss bilateral questions and the current international affairs, EU and NATO matters.

15 Oct 07:15 ET / 11:15 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

TELEVISION-THE MORNING SHOW/ (TV) Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston talk about their new Apple TV show "The Morning Show".

15 Oct BRITAIN-ROYALS/PAKISTAN (PIX) (TV)

Prince William and wife Kate arrive in Pakistan for five-day visit Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate arrived in Pakistan's capital on Monday, beginning a five-day visit that will focus on boosting ties and addressing challenges such as climate change.

15 Oct NEW YORK-CUBA GOODING JR/ (PIX) (TV)

Actor Cuba Gooding Jr to be arraigned on new charges Actor Cuba Gooding Jr is scheduled to be arraigned on new charges relating to his alleged groping of a woman in a bar and another, previously unreported incident.

15 Oct CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

SYRIA-SECURITY/TURKEY-ERDOGAN Erdogan visits Azerbaijan and may talk about Turkey's offensive in Syria

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan visits Baku in Azerbaijan for a summit of the Turkic Council and may comment on Turkey's offensive in northeast Syria. 15 Oct

BOSNIA-WAR/PLAY (PIX) Bosnians born out of wartime rape use art to get visible

A theatre play staged in Sarajevo gives voice to Bosnians who were born out of rape during wartime. These children, now adults, are trying to become visible through art,using film, photo exhibition and a play to talk about their status in society. 15 Oct 06:00 ET / 10:00 GMT

