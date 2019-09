WeWork: * WEWORK TO WITHDRAW S-1 REGISTRATION STATEMENT

* WEWORK SAYS "DECIDED TO POSTPONE OUR IPO TO FOCUS ON OUR CORE BUSINESS, THE FUNDAMENTALS OF WHICH REMAIN STRONG" * WEWORK SAYS CO LOOKS FORWARD TO REVISITING PUBLIC EQUITY MARKETS IN FUTURE

* WEWORK SAYS HAVE EVERY INTENTION TO OPERATE WEWORK AS A PUBLIC COMPANY * WEWORK TO WITHDRAW S-1 REGISTRATION STATEMENT Source text for Eikon:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)