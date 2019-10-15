GTPL Hathway's Consolidated H1 FY20 PAT at ₹ 580 Million, up by 102%

H1 FY20 EBITDA stood at ₹ 2,426 million; up by 39%

Consolidated Q2 FY20 revenue at ₹ 6,164 million; up 94% y-o-y

Consolidated Q2 FY20 revenue (ex-EPC) at ₹ 4,470 million; up 41% y-o-y Q2 FY20 subscription revenue at ₹ 2,608 million; up 47% y-o-y

Q2 FY20 EBITDA ₹ 1,271 million; up 41% y-o-y; Q2 FY20 EBITDA (ex-EPC) at ₹ 1,156 million; up 28% y-o-y Q2 FY20 PAT at ₹ 285 million; up 85% y-o-y

Q2 FY20 PAT (ex-EPC) at ₹ 195 million; up 26% y-o-y Seeded 200,000 STBs and added 150,000 digital paying subscribers during Q2 FY20

Added 260,000 new home pass; added 15,000 net broadband subscribers and 11,000 FTTX subscribers during Q2 FY20 Consumption per customer at 126 GB/month as on September 2019; up from 87 GB/month in September 2018; Data consumption increased 45% y-o-y.

GTPL Hathway Limited (GTPL), India's one of the leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband Service providers, today announced the financial results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2019, as approved by its Board of Directors.

Commenting on performance, Anirudhsinhji Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway said, "GTPL continued to demonstrate superior business and financial performance in second quarter of FY20. GTPL's cutting edge technology allow us to expand our CATV business in other regions without any major capex. Our robust cash flow will not only support our capital expenditure plan that is required but also will help us in reducing our debts." Q2 FY20 Consolidated Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS)

Revenue at ₹ 6,164 million, up by 94% y-o-y

Revenue (ex. EPC) at ₹ 4,470 million, up 41% y-o-y CATV subscription revenue at ₹ 2,608 million, up 47% y-o-y

Broadband revenue at ₹ 398 million, up 11% y-o-y EBITDA at ₹ 1,271 million; up 41% y-o-y; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at ₹ 1,156 million; up 28% y-o-y; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 25.9%

Profit after tax at ₹ 285 million; up 85% y-o-y Profit after tax (ex. EPC) at ₹ 195 million; up 26% y-o-y

Q2 FY20 EPC Contract revenue, EBITDA and PAT at ₹ 1,694 million, ₹ 115 Million and ₹ 91 million respectively. H1 FY20 Consolidated Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS)

Revenue at ₹ 10,707 million, up by 73%

Revenue (ex. EPC) at ₹ 8,381 million, up 35% y-o-y CATV subscription revenue at ₹ 5,080 million, up 47% y-o-y

Broadband revenue at ₹ 791 million, up 10% y-o-y EBITDA at ₹ 2,426 million; up 39% y-o-y; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at ₹ 2,259 million; up 30% y-o-y; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 27%

Profit after tax at ₹ 580 million; up 102% y-o-y Profit after tax (ex. EPC) at ₹ 460 million; up 60% y-o-y

H1 FY20 EPC Contract revenue, EBITDA and PAT at ₹ 2,326 million, ₹ 167 Million and ₹ 120 million respectively. Q2 FY20 Standalone Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS)

Revenue at ₹ 4,713 million; up 130% y-o-y

Revenue at (ex. EPC) ₹ 3,019 million; up 47% y-o-y. CATV subscription revenue at ₹ 1,782 million; up 56% y-o-y.

EBITDA at ₹ 889 million up 56% y-o-y; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at ₹ 774 million up 36% y-o-y; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 25.6% Profit after tax came in at ₹ 246 million; up 142% y-o-y

Profit after tax (ex. EPC) came in at ₹ 156 million; up 53% y-o-y H1 FY20 Standalone Financial Performance Highlights (as per IND AS)

Revenue at ₹ 7,883 million; up 95% y-o-y

Revenue (ex. EPC) at ₹ 5,557 million; up 37% y-o-y CATV subscription revenue at ₹ 3,413 million; up 51% y-o-y

EBITDA at ₹ 1,687 million up 47% y-o-y; EBITDA (ex. EPC) at ₹ 1,519 million up 33% y-o-y; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 27.3% Profit after tax came in at ₹ 498 million; up 154% y-o-y

Profit after tax (ex. EPC) came in at ₹ 379 million; up 93% y-o-y Business Performance Highlights

CATV

GTPL seeded 200,000 STBs during second quarter FY20, taking total seeded STBs as on September 30, 2019 to 9.90 million.

Digital paying subscribers as on September 30, 2019 stood at 7.25 million, increased by 150,000. Broadband

During Q2 FY20, the company added 260,000 Home Pass. Home Pass as on September 30, 2019 stood at 2.92 million.

Added 15,000 net broadband subscribers during Q2 and 11,000 FTTX subscribers. Total subscribers as on September 30, 2019 were 355,000 of which 75,000 are FTTX subscribers. The Broadband average revenue per user (ARPU) for Q2 FY20 was maintained at ₹ 415.

About GTPL Hathway Limited

GTPL Hathway Limited is one of India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband service provider. We are number 1 Cable TV Provider in Gujarat with 67% market share. Our digital cable television services reached 750 plus towns across India, including towns in Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Assam, Jharkhand, Telangana, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh. As on September 30, 2019, we have seeded approximately 9.90 million STBs and had approximately 7.25 million paying subscribers and 355,000 Broadband Subscribers with a home pass of about 2.92 million.

