Mustard seed futures up on limited supplies

Mustard seed prices rose by Rs 17 to Rs 4,114 per quintal in futures trade on Tuesday following raising of bets by participants amid tight supplies. Demand from oil mills in spot market mainly lifted mustard seed prices in futures trade, analysts said.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, mustard seed delivery for October rose by Rs 17, or 0.41 per cent, to Rs 4,114 per quintal in an open interest of 6,050 lots. The delivery for November gained by Rs 13, or 0.31 per cent, to Rs 4,122 per quintal with an open interest of 45,390 lots.

