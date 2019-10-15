India does not have any trade dispute with US: Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said India does not have any trade disputes with the US, and there is huge bilateral trade potential. Speaking at the India Energy Forum, he said, "We don't have any dispute with the US. There are differences with the US which are there in any bilateral relation."

Talking about these differences he also said that a little uncertainty in any relationship is also good for having healthy bilateral relations. He was of the view that there is huge potential for investment by US firms in India.

On the imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies, he said that it is a quasi-judicial body and has nothing to do with the government. About the economic slowdown, he said that the Indian economy can do well without these structural adjustments.

He pointed out that the domestic economy did well for five years except for the last two quarters. Indian economic growth slowed to 5 percent in the April-June quarter this fiscal.

