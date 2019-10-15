China wants tariffs cut to enable $50 bln imports from U.S.- Bloomberg

China will struggle to buy $50 billion of U.S. farm goods annually unless the United States removes retaliatory tariffs on American products, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday. China would make the purchases only if U.S. President Donald Trump rolls back levies put in place since the trade war began, Bloomberg said https://bloom.bg/2OR9dvt, citing people familiar with the matter.

Trump said on Friday that China had agreed to purchase $40 billion to $50 billion worth of agricultural goods from the U.S. in the first phase of an agreement to end the trade war.

Also Read: UPDATE 1-China Sept factory activity shrinks for 5th month- official PMI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)