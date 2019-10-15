Dynata Launches New Platform to Transform the Future of Insights and Marketing

Dynata, the world's leading provider of fully-permissioned first-party data, has launched an end-to-end platform to simplify every step in the insights lifecycle, from audience selection, survey creation, to analytics and reporting. The initial launch is part of a two-phase roll-out that will integrate market research, advertising and marketing solutions into one connected platform.

Brands and their partners increasingly demand more dynamic data and faster speed to insights. Dynata Insights Platform's easy-to-use tools for audience selection, survey programming, data visualization, and reporting enable clients to leverage its first-party data and solutions, while simultaneously allowing easy connectivity to clients' data or third-party data assets. With Plug and Play accessibility, the Platform can be used holistically or programmatically, and connected to existing in-house tools.

"By delivering a next-generation solution that allows clients to access every element of our portfolio, how and when they want, we're driving faster insights that will lead to better business decisions," said Gary S. Laben, CEO of Dynata. "Dynata Insights Platform demonstrates our vision: To bring technology and the voice of customer to the entire marketing continuum, from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization."

Fueled by the most richly-profiled and permissioned first-party data asset, researchers and marketers can connect with real people, consumers and business professionals, who have chosen to participate in a fair value exchange for accurate insights. With millions of opportunities to connect with target audiences, Dynata's unique data landscape allows researchers and marketers to forge high-quality engagement, at scale.

"With our entire solution set accessible within one connected ecosystem, Dynata Insights Platform helps our clients efficiently move from data creation to impact, while streamlining operations and reducing costs," said Tiama Hanson-Drury, EVP Product Development. "This is the next step in our vision to develop repeatable, scalable products that address our clients' challenges."

Dynata Insights Platform is designed to transform the entire marketing landscape—from market research to media, advertising, and CRM. The next release will include Dynata's advertising solutions for campaign targeting, activation, effectiveness, and optimization, all within one connected platform.

Visit www.dynata.com to learn more about Dynata Insights Platform.

About Dynata

Dynata is the world's largest first-party data and insights platform. With a reach that encompasses 60+ million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing continuum - from strategy, innovation, and branding to advertising, measurement, and optimization. Dynata serves nearly 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com .

