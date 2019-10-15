Mere speculation: Patel on alleged property deal with Mirchi

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Tuesday rubbished as "mere speculation" reports about his alleged deal in Mumbai with gangster Iqbal Mirchi. The ED has summoned Patel on October 18 in connection with its money laundering probe linked to alleged illegal assets of Mirchi, an aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

"Documents may have been leaked to media. Obviously, you are in possession of some papers, which may have never been brought to my attention," Patel told reporters here. Mirchi, a drug lord, died in 2013. It was reported that his wife Hajra Memon entered into a property deal with the Patel family.

According to ED officials, Patel's Millennium Developers Pvt Ltd constructed a building called Ceejay House in 2006-07 and its third and fourth floors were transferred to Mirchi's wife Hajra Iqbal. "My family owns Millennium. No one else is a partner," Patel said..

