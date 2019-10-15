Systech Expands Market-Leading Brand Protection Solution for Improved Supply Chain Visibility

Systech, a global technology leader in digital brand protection and product authentication, today announced a new release of the Systech Brand Protection Suite™—its fully integrated platform to combat counterfeiters, solve product diversion and meet regulatory compliance.

The Suite is the only holistic solution that brings together the key pillars of brand protection: serialization, traceability, authentication and operational insight. The enhanced offering features the company's award-winning e-Fingerprint® technology for non-additive authentication combined with seamless track-and-trace and reporting capabilities. It leverages a simple package barcode to give brand owners end-to-end visibility and actionable, data-driven insight about a specific product as it moves through the supply chain.

New functionality available across the Suite includes:

Capability to push unique information and robust content to users when they authenticate e-Fingerprinted products on smartphones

Enhanced interface in the UniSecure® Mobile Software Development Kit (SDK)

Full support for new Russian pharmaceutical serialization regulations

FDA DSCSA Salable Returns compliance support with a Verification Router Service offering

Access to a robust repository of packaging line, serialization, aggregation and supply chain data for ad hoc reporting and business analytics

"It is essential to push every element of our Brand Protection Suite strongly together, as each provides value critical to meet customer needs," says Ara Ohanian, chief executive officer of Systech. "The combination of product serialization, traceability, digital authentication and connectivity that we provide is unmatched in the market. This release highlights our client commitment of providing continuous innovation in brand protection."

About Systech

Systech provides digital product authentication and traceability solutions to combat counterfeiting, prevent diversion and meet regulatory compliance. Built on decades of experience as the pioneer in pharmaceutical serialization, our comprehensive brand protection suite delivers real-time insight, actionable product data, digital connectivity and consumer engagement functionality needed to fight supply chain threats.

Global brands across industries rely on us to keep their products authentic, safe and connected—from manufacturing to the consumer's hands. Together we are revolutionizing brand protection!

Media Contact:

Jefferson Barr, VP Marketing

+1 609-235-8446

Jefferson.barr@systechone.com

