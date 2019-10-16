Vu Televisions Emerge as Market Leaders in Large Size and 4K Category in India

California-Indian Luxury TV player, Vu Televisions has emerged as one of the market leaders with its 4K range of smart TVs reporting sales of over 1,50,000 sets in the second half of 2019. With the increasing demand for smart televisions in the last few years, the brand has experienced a 30% YoY growth since its inception. In the large size television category, the company has remained as one of the largest players in the market with its unique Vu 100 (100-inch 4K television).

Since its inception in 2006, Vu Televisions has been one of the first movers in the television segment in many ways. The company was among the first to launch a smart TV at an affordable price in India and was also one of the first to offer online sales of a consumer electronic product like television back in 2013 with strategic e-Commerce partnerships. With every new launch, the company is focused towards delivering high-quality viewing experience and is upgrading the television choices for consumers. Today, a 4K Vu TV is priced at INR. 20000/- to ensure that every household is able to adopt a high-end lifestyle product.

Commenting on the Vu TV's sustained leadership, Devita Saraf, Chairman, Vu Televisions said, "The Indian market demands a perfect mix of innovation and technology at the right price point. Today, television is not just a device for viewing entertainment content but is a go-to screen for work, fitness, and socializing. We understand the evolving needs of our consumers and have stayed relevant all along with our unique product offering. Today, this celebration of our leadership across the large-size TV and the most sought-after 4K TV category is a testimony of our strong reach across a diverse segment of audiences and we'll continue to innovate on this path of consumer centricity as we move forward."

Known for providing a premium experience to its users, Vu Televisions has always upgraded the viewing experience for the consumers with the plethora of products they offer. The brand today offers smart TVs across 6 categories in 10 sizes. They are amongst the biggest players in the large size TV segment in the Indian market. Recently, Vu launched the Ultra Android TV with the salient feature of Pure Prism Grade High Brightness Panel.

