Sun Pharma launches Drizalma sprinkle in US

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has launched Drizalma sprinkle, used for treatment of various neuro-psychiatric and pain disorders, in the American market, the drug major said on Wednesday. A wholly-owned subsidiary of the company has launched Drizalma sprinkle (duloxetine delayed-release capsules) in the US, Sun Pharma said in a filing to BSE.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had approved the product on July 19, 2019, it added. The availability of Drizalma sprinkle expands company's portfolio of alternative formulation products designed for individuals with swallowing difficulties, the company said.

"The launch of Drizalma sprinkle is an important milestone for people with difficulty swallowing, as this formulation of duloxetine can facilitate treatment of common neuro-psychiatric disorders while preserving the quality of the medicine," Sun Pharma North America CEO Abhay Gandhi said. Drizalma sprinkle is designed for the treatment of various neuro-psychiatric and pain disorders in patients who have difficulty swallowing – a problem that is estimated to affect approximately 30-35 per of long-term care residents, the company said.

It is the first and only FDA approved formulation of duloxetine that can be swallowed whole, sprinkled on apple sauce or administered via nasogastric tube, it added. Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries were trading at Rs 397.70 on BSE, up 0.33 per cent from the previous close.

