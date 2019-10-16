Lendingkart Technologies has appointed Mithun Sundar as the new CEO for Lendingkart Finance Limited, a non-deposit taking NBFC arm of Lendingkart group. In his new role, Mithun will drive growth and access to working capital for MSMEs across the Lendingkart platform.

Sundar will join Lendingkart from Myntra.com where he held the position of chief marketing and revenue officer focused on co-developing and implementing tech driven personalisation algorithms for driving growth operations.

Ferns N Petals appoints Manish Jain as finance controller * Ferns N Petals has appointed Manish Jain as a finance controller of the company with immediate effect.

He will be directly responsible for overseeing the accounting and financial management of the company. Most recently, Jain worked with Micromax Informatics as financial reporting and controlling head.

He was previously associated with HCL Technologies Limited, Jubilant Life Sciences Limited, Colt Telecom and managed teams operating in India, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Italy, Norway, Denmark, Belgium and Poland etc.

