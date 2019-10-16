JSW Paints launched in Hyderabad Hyderabad, Oct 16 (PTI)The USD 14-billion JSW Group on Wednesday announced roll-out of its paints business in Hyderabad by offering'any colour-one price' offer. JSW Paints, Joint Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer A S Sundaresan told reporters: "Our colour-one price ensures consumers great value, ushers price transparency and makes them free to choose colours for their homes." He said the company set up two paint manufacturing facilities with an investment of over Rs 600 crorea 25,000 kilolitre per annum coil coatings plant in Maharashtra and 1,00,000 kilolitre per annum water-based decorative paints plant in Karnataka.

JSW Paints is targeting a revenue of over Rs 2,000 crore (when it achieves full capacity utilisation) by FY22. "We are aiming Rs 2,000 crore revenue over the next three years. We are expecting market share of 5 per cent in the next three years in the decorative paint business and 10 per centmarket share in the next five years," Sundaresan said.

With the launch of its products in southern and western markets in 2019, JSW Paints plans to go pan-India by 2022..

