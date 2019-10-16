Business briefs 2

Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance on Wedneday said it has partnered with IndianMoneyInsurance.com to sell policies. As a one stop solution to meet the needs of IndianMoneyInsurance customers, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance will offer iSelect term plan which provides enhanced protection cover for the family at an affordable premium, the company said in a release.

Rishi Mathur, chief digital and strategy officer, Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance said with this collaboration, customers of IndianMoney get access to a bouquet of products which would offer core protection and deliver value through the range of solutions that the insurer offers.

* * * * * Transformers and Rectifiers gets Rs 158 cr order

* Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd said it has received orders for supply of transformers aggregating to Rs 158 crores from UPPCL and Khetri Transco. The company got orders worth Rs 89 crore from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, a BSE filing said.

It also got order worth Rs 69 crore from Khetri Transco Ltd, which is a 100 per cent wholly owned subsidiary of Power Grid Corporation.

