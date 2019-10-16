Renew Power elevates Sanjay Varghese to Executive Vice President

Clean energy firm Renew Power on Wednesday said it has elevated Sanjay Varghese to the post of Executive Vice President. Prior to this move, he was Senior Vice President in the company.

In his new role Varghese will head the solar business of the company and report directly to Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Sumant Sinha, Renew Power said in a statement. Renew Power has also appointed Vishal Sehgal as the head of its corporate affairs functions. Sehgal has worked in various sectors.

"These appointments are meant to expand Renew Power's leadership team to manage its growing portfolio and explore new growth opportunities in the renewable energy sector," the company said. In August, Renew Power had announced the appointment of D Muthukumaran as its Chief Financial Officer, who joined from Aditya Birla PE Advisors where he was the chief executive officer (CEO).

"I am confident that with new members of the leadership team coming on board and the existing team continuing to deliver business outcomes, Renew Power is well poised to build scale in India's quest for generating 450 GW of renewable energy. The expansion of Renew Power's leadership team will allow the company to make the best possible use of growth opportunities arising in the Indian renewable energy space," Sinha was quoted as saying in the statement. Renew Power is the country's largest renewable energy independent power producer (IPP) in terms of total energy generation capacity.

As of June 2019, the company had a total capacity of over 8 GW of wind and solar power assets, including commissioned and under development projects.

