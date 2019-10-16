Special Operations Command's Intelligence, Electronic Warfare, and Cyberspace Operations to Fuel DoD C4ISR 2024 Spend

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, US DoD C4ISR Market, Forecast to 2024, reveals that budget spend requests are trending toward modernization, with less procurement for additional current platforms and more research for long-term replacements. A sharp increase for Special Operations Command has resulted in a significant uptick in C4ISR requested spending. Frost & Sullivan forecasts C4ISR funding through 2024 to grow with use of mature commercial IT technologies and focus on future spending for proven services.

"In the future, there will be an increasing focus on and growth opportunities in commercially successful IT technologies," said Brad Curran, Industry Principal, Defense at Frost & Sullivan. "Fully developed commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS)-based digitization applications will continue to be in demand, as they will improve acquisition speed, reduce costs, and enhance system capabilities."

Curran states that the high average age of most aircraft, ships, ground vehicle platforms, and C4ISR systems make integration and new program builds of proven designs necessary. The integration of innovative commercial technology that can reduce costs and improve capability is also desired.

Further findings creating growth opportunities in the market include:

A high priority on ensuring satellite resilience

DoD's digital modernization strategy seeking to make efficient IT acquisitions and take advantage of new IT technology capabilities

Networks, both enterprise and tactical, as the largest technology area

Increasing DoD research, development and test and evaluation

Spending on surveillance and reconnaissance (S&R) led by unmanned vehicles, satellites, and sensors

"Despite significant opportunities, DoD's trend toward consolidating budget line items and limiting new programs will continue in 2020," noted Curran. "At the same time, commercial technology insertions, while speeding development, increase competition and lower margins for market participants."

US DoD C4ISR Market, Forecast to 2024 provides an overview of budget spending, including program funding and contract activity for the DoD C4ISR market. The research includes an analysis of research, development, test and evaluation; procurement; operations and maintenance; and a variety of services. Program funding is derived from the DoD official spending request for 2020. The amounts forecasted from 2021 to 2024 are an estimate based on the projected impact of operational requirements and program maturity. Additional considerations include fiscal, organizational, strategic, and political factors.

US DoD C4ISR Market, Forecast to 2024 is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Defense research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

