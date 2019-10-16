Value Point partners Cisco to set up cyber security experience centre in Bengaluru

Tech firm Value Point Systems has partnered with US-based Cisco to launch cyber security experience centre (CSEC) in Bengaluru. The new centre will showcase Cisco solutions and allied managed services that will enable Value Point customers to build and manage cyber security platforms specific to their business requirements, a statement said.

It will also highlight simulated real-time scenarios specific to various verticals or customers, and enable customers to get both advanced and hands-on understanding of the entire gamut of Cisco's security solutions, it added. "As security threats become more complex and persistent, they pose a serious, ongoing challenge. Value Point's Security Experience Centre showcases how customers can prepare themselves to combat new-age cyber threats," Cisco India and SAARC President Sameer Garde said.

* * * * * Legalkart raises Rs 3.5 cr in seed funding

Gurugram-based legal-tech startup Legalkart on Wednesday said it has raised a seed funding of around Rs 3.5 crore from angel investors, including Pranay Jivrajaka (CEO-FoodPanda), Mitesh Shah (CFO-BookMyShow) and Sundeep Sahni (CCO-Rocket Internet). Other investors included Pallav Singh (Ex-COO, OlaCabs), Sudarshan Gangrade (CEO-Lo! Foods), a statement said.

Founded in 2018, Legalkart aims to make legal practice more systematic, enabling on-the-go information and increasing efficiency for legal professionals. "With the objective of aggressively ramping up its platform, the company aims to expand its presence across 1000 cities with 25,000 lawyers by the end of 2020 from the current 100 cities and 2,500 lawyers," the statement said.

* * * * * FarEye launches solution to help e-commerce cos scale deliveries in festive season

Tech startup FarEye on Wednesday said it has launched a flagship solution to help e-commerce companies scale deliveries. "Festive seasons are known to trigger spikes in demand for online deliveries. That's just one part of the story. Festive seasons pose great opportunities for e-commerce businesses to introduce innovative ways to scale delivery operations, engage new customers and leverage disruptive technologies like machine learning, automation, IoT, among others to make deliveries more profitable and compliant," FarEye CEO Kushal Nahata said.

The solution can help businesses manage peak delivery volumes. * * * *

* School of Accelerated Learning raises USD 300,000 led by Astarc Ventures School of Accelerated Learning (SOAL), a hybrid learning venture, on Wednesday said it has closed its first round of funding of USD 300,000 with Astarc Ventures as the lead investor.

Additionally, Srinivas Kollipara (Founder of T-Hub), Ramki Gaddipatti (Founder and CTO of Zeta), and Krishnan Menon (Founder of BeeCash) have also participated in this round, a statement said.

